Several Davenport Civil Rights commissioners asked to move the meeting to a new location. The Civil Rights director say that violated open meetings laws.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission held its first meeting with some measure of progress in months — but not before accusations of open meetings law violations, as well as lingering questions about the commission's independence and whether the gathering was a legitimate meeting at all.

The accusations of impropriety involve commissioners who want commission meetings moved from the conference room in the city’s civil rights office to City Council Chambers.

Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey said a majority of the five commissioners — Lee Gaston, Henry Karp, Ruby Mateos, Richard Pokora and Janelle Swanberg — had emailed her office before Tuesday's meeting asking for the meeting space to be moved.

Some of the five commissioners said the relocation had been agreed upon in December. But Lacey said the timing of the emails suggested the matter had been discussed behind the scenes.

“The fact that three of the five of you all emailed about it looks like an open meetings violation, because it seems like there was some conversation about it being there," Lacey said.