Several Davenport Civil Rights commissioners asked to move the meeting to a new location. The Civil Rights director say that violated open meetings laws.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission held its first meeting with some measure of progress in months — but not before accusations of open meetings law violations, as well as lingering questions about the commission's independence and whether the gathering was a legitimate meeting at all.
The accusations of impropriety involve commissioners who want commission meetings moved from the conference room in the city’s civil rights office to City Council Chambers.
Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey said a majority of the five commissioners — Lee Gaston, Henry Karp, Ruby Mateos, Richard Pokora and Janelle Swanberg — had emailed her office before Tuesday's meeting asking for the meeting space to be moved.
Some of the five commissioners said the relocation had been agreed upon in December. But Lacey said the timing of the emails suggested the matter had been discussed behind the scenes.
“The fact that three of the five of you all emailed about it looks like an open meetings violation, because it seems like there was some conversation about it being there," Lacey said.
“You all say you didn’t talk about it,” Lacey went on. “It was odd, though, because no one emailed back in January saying they thought it was going to be over in Council Chambers. No one emailed back in February saying they thought it was going to be over in Council Chambers.”
Swanberg admitted to having discussions with individual commissioners “on a one-to-one basis.”
Lacey responded, “That’s illegal. That’s creating a conduit for a public meeting ... If you discuss something that is going to come for a vote before the commission with individuals, that violates open meetings laws because because you’re going to each person.”
You have free articles remaining.
She said she will report the alleged violation to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
According to Chapter 21 of Iowa Code, as posted on the Iowa Department of Justice website, "Iowa's Open Meetings Law says a governmental body ‘meets’ when there is: any gathering in person or by telephone conference call or other electronic means, whether formally noticed or informally occurring, of a majority of the members, at which there is any deliberation or action upon any matter within the scope of the governmental body's policy-making duties.”
"There was no coordination. We were just wondering where the meeting was," said Pokora. "I call that a nothingburger."
In February, steps were taken to resolve the year-long membership controversy in court when the city and Mayor Matson filed a petition in Scott County District Court for declaratory judgment against four former members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
A hearing for a temporary injunction is set for March 26 at 10 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.
Before the meeting devolved into back-and-forth over alleged open meetings violations, Lacey read through nine months of director’s reports detailing the work of the office. Despite the gridlock on the seven-member commission, the work of the city’s permanent civil rights staff has continued over the past year.
At Tuesday's meeting, Bribriesco-Ledger, who says she is a rightful commissioner despite the city saying she is not, also criticized Swanberg for meeting with the city legal department. Swanberg responded, "I don't feel there is any problem with current commissioners meeting with the city legal department."
Bribriesco-Ledger said in 10 years on the commission she never spoke with city lawyers. "We're an independent commission from the City of Davenport. If I'm running upstairs to legal all the time, how is that independent at all?" she asked.
"We're an independent commission of the City of Davenport," Swanberg responded. "We are independent in that our decisions are not reviewed by any political body."
The filings are an attempt to end the yearlong membership controversy on the DCRC, which has gridlocked the all-volunteer commission even as the work of the permanent Civil Rights office continues.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.