Several injured when tractor and minivan collide in Rock Island

Several people were injured, one of them seriously, when a minivan and a tractor collided Wednesday in Rock Island.

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Ridgewood Road and resulted in the minivan turning on its side, according to the Rock Island police and fire departments. The occupants of the minivan had to be extricated.

Firefighters did so by removing the roof and windshield of the minivan to free them, the fire department said.

Both of those people were sent to the hospital, according to the fire and police officials said. The tractor’s driver also suffered injuries and was also sent to the hospital.

One of the minivan’s occupants did suffer serious injuries, the fire department said.

The police department said none of the injuries were considered life threatening.

