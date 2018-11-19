The contractor for the John Deere Road project in Moline reports that there will be some traffic control changes that will affect traffic before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Effective today, the left turn lanes on westbound John Deere Road will be shifted over to the newly constructed turn lanes at 41st, 53rd and 60th streets.
This shift will occur during the afternoon and drivers should see little to no impact with this switch.
Drivers are asked to follow the posted signage and be aware of the new configuration.
On Tuesday the third through lane on eastbound and westbound John Deere Road will open. This process will take almost all day but should not impact any lanes that are currently open to traffic.
And on Wednesday, the ramp from I-74 westbound (traveling north) to eastbound John Deere Road will be opened.
With all lanes opened on John Deere Road, the ramp will be able to be put back into service. Traffic that utilizes the ramp will be brought into a dedicated lane on John Deere Road so ramp traffic will not need to merge into an existing lane as it was in the past.
However, through traffic that wishes to turn right at 38th Street will need to merge into the right most through lane to turn right onto 38th Street. (see attached diagram)