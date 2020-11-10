Severe thunderstorm watch, wind advisory highlight afternoon forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. for the Quad-City region.
Affected counties in Iowa include: Clinton, Jackson, Scott, Muscatine, and Louisa.
Also, a National Weather Service wind advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. tonight with southwest winds between 20 to 30 mph gusting up to 45 mph. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages.
