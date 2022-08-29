 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Severe thunderstorms making their way through the Q-C

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 10:10 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. today. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10:45 a.m. this morning.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service said a line of storms is making its way across the Mississippi River from north of Clinton, through the Quad-Cities and down south towards Burlington.

There is a chance for wind gusts of 60 mph as well as hail. Philip said there has been one report of quarter-sized hail in Muscatine.

