Sewer plant repairs may cost $2.2M or more

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona's sewage treatment facility needs a lot of repairs, and the city is considering contracting with the city of Moline to operate it. Moline is offering its rate-planning experience as part of the deal.

WHAT'S NEW: IMEG engineer Loren Rains presented a preliminary estimate of $2.2 million in repairs to the sewage treatment facility to aldermen Monday night. Rains said that with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the city might need to borrow $1.5 million to $1.7 million. He said the firm had gone through the former sewage treatment operator's wish list of things to repair as well as the former McClure Engineering's 2008 list of needed repairs. He also said it appeared the city might need another clarifier at the facility to meet the Environmental Protection Agency's requirement for phosphorus, but he said the first thing is to get the city's major clarifier fixed. A separate option would be to build sewage lagoons, but he said that would cost "millions more than just repairs" and his firm isn't recommending the city go that route, but just to continue with repairs.

The city is also mulling an offer from the state to have Colona take over ownership of Cleveland Road and Poppy Garden Road within city limits. Rains said, however, that the state is not offering enough of an incentive after an inspection of the Green River bridge on Poppy Garden Road. He said within 15 years there would need to be bridge repair that could cost "2, 2 1/2, maybe 3 million because of the size and access to it." Mayor Rich Holman said he would take that information back to the state to renegotiate, but he said his main goal would be acquiring Cleveland Road for economic development possibilities, and the residential growth that might happen on Poppy Garden Road would be less dependent on owning the road there.

WHAT'S NEXT: Police Chief Mike Swemline reported that the police department had the potential to lose two to three full-time officers to other positions, and the city is planning to provide a school resource officer to Colona School for the first time. He said there was no guarantee the department would lose the officers, but he was "trying to get ahead of it." The city recently approved boosting its lateral transfer bonus from $3,000 to $7,000 for current officers to come to Colona, and Swemline said he wants to open up the option to have officers who have retired in the last 12 months to be eligible for lateral transfer. He said he had worked to "clean up" the language on the lateral transfer bonus and would bring it to the council on July 25.