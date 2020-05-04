Sewer project aims for cleaner river

As the Mississippi River reached record flood levels a year ago, so much storm water infiltrated the sanitary sewer lines leading to the Davenport sewage treatment plant that operators had to ratchet down the gate that lets water in.
If they hadn't, the plant might have been swamped.
But the closure created pressure upstream as water backed up. So, to relieve that pressure — thus protecting the plant and preventing backups into people's homes and businesses — the city of Bettendorf pumped some of its sanitary sewer water into its storm sewer system which ultimately found its way into the Mississippi River.
In other words, "pumped raw sewage into the Mississippi River" as headlines often state.
While this water is not as "raw" as one might see in an unflushed toilet, it is untreated, and having it discharged into the river is not desirable.
Officials notify the Iowa Department of Natural Resources every time it happens, and the department allows it because in 2013 the city of Davenport agreed to an order from the IDNR to make improvements to eventually eliminate such overflows.
Which brings us to the massive sewer project staged now at Davenport's McClellan Boulevard and East River Drive.
If you've had occasion to pass this intersection recently you may have noticed, sitting in the turnaround, a very large metal box, a huge hole and lots of construction equipment.
This is the setup for a $10.5 million project that will extend from McClellen west to Howell Avenue, following the Mississippi River. It will disconnect and abandon a 1930s sanitary sewer line that feeds into the newer 1970s sanitary sewer line that serves the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park.
The benefit of this disconnection is that the 1930s pipe — although it's supposed to be a sanitary pipe — does, in fact, carry a lot of storm water because of numerous old connections that remain in place from the days when it was a combined sanitary and storm sewer and because of cracks in the pipe.
During floods or heavy rains, there is a significant amount of "I & I" — public works' parlance for "inflow and infiltration" — of storm water into sanitary sewer lines.
"By abandoning this pipe, it will eliminate storm water from flowing into this pipe to the ... plant," Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in an email.
There are at least 15 cross-connections of storm and sanitary lines between McClellan Boulevard and Howell Street, and it was determined that rather than try to disconnect and fix them all, it would be better to abandon the entire line, she said.
Once the line is abandoned, any storm water it carried will just make its way into the ground where it will be absorbed, or will find its way into storm sewer connections that empty into the river, Gleason said.
But wherever it goes, it won't be going into the plant.
"It's clearly getting better," Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said of the number of back-ups into his city.
The project will take two construction seasons, and is tentatively expected to be complete in April 2021, depending on flooding or winter work stoppages.
Langman Construction, Rock Island, was awarded the project and began work in the fall of 2019.
Back story
The 2013 DNR consent decree laid out a timeline of repairs and requirements through 2026 that it wanted to see accomplished for Davenport to meet federal state clean water standards.
Although the consent order is for the combined system shared under an intergovernmental agreement by Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park, Davenport is responsible for almost 80 percent of the system and cost of repairs.
At present, and with the project going on now, Davenport is pretty much meeting the timeline.
The biggest cost in the order was the planned construction in 2525 of an "equalization basin," a pit that would hold combined stormwater and raw sewage during a heavy rainstorms prior to treatment. The question when the consent order came out was how big the basin would have to be and how much it would cost. The number $50 million was tossed out.
But a basin may no longer be needed if the projects underway — and already taken — sufficiently reduce the need.
In 2015 the city began a project to increase the capacity of its primary and secondary treatment process, which would allow the plant on South Concord Street to take on more water, decreasing backups. "This project is more or less complete; we are still working on a few pumps/motors and close-out work," Gleason said.
So whether the basin will have to be built is now questionable.
"We are requesting more time to assess the efficacy of the I & I removal," she said. "We should know more about this in the coming months."
In 2013, a $224 million price tag was attached to compliance with the overall order, including the basin. Gleason said she is not sure how much has been spent so far.
