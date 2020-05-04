Sewer project aims for cleaner river

The biggest cost in the order was the planned construction in 2525 of an "equalization basin," a pit that would hold combined stormwater and raw sewage during a heavy rainstorms prior to treatment. The question when the consent order came out was how big the basin would have to be and how much it would cost. The number $50 million was tossed out.

But a basin may no longer be needed if the projects underway — and already taken — sufficiently reduce the need.

In 2015 the city began a project to increase the capacity of its primary and secondary treatment process, which would allow the plant on South Concord Street to take on more water, decreasing backups. "This project is more or less complete; we are still working on a few pumps/motors and close-out work," Gleason said.

So whether the basin will have to be built is now questionable.

"We are requesting more time to assess the efficacy of the I & I removal," she said. "We should know more about this in the coming months."

In 2013, a $224 million price tag was attached to compliance with the overall order, including the basin. Gleason said she is not sure how much has been spent so far.

