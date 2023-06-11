The city of Moline will continue sewer work in the Heritage subdivision. Because of the work, the intersection at 48th Street and 49th Avenue will be closed starting Monday.

48th Street will be closed to through traffic from 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue while construction is ongoing. A detour route will be in effect during the duration of the road work.

The city of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route. The expected completion date for the project is sometime in August.