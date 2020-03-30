Shake it up: From yoga to Zumba, there’s plenty of ways to work out while you're stuck at home

“I try to do a variety of workouts to hit all different types of exercise," Anderson said. “I tell those watching that even if they don’t normally like a specific type of workout, give it a try and move your body in a different way," she said. "Ultimately, it’s your workout. ... Take options, skip something if it hurts or you don’t like it.”

Scott County Family Y regularly posts “virtual-class” videos on its Facebook page, with everything from living room gymnastics for kids to yoga and more, some in front of clever backgrounds for a little change of scenery, such as a beach and mountains.

Smaller area gyms are taking similar approaches. “We are making working out at home as easy and fun as possible,” said Brieanne “Breezy” Lonergan, a coach at The MoveMeant in Moline, a Crossfit-style gym that also offers other workouts for those who are not interested or ready to work with a barbell.

“The best part of our gym is the community, the members, so it’s hard not seeing everyone," she said. In the gym, everyone motivates one another, so “we are trying to maintain that encouragement and positivity while we are all apart and quarantined.”