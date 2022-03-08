'She just brought an aura of love': Meet the Quad-Cities Irish Mother of the Year

Walking around All Saints Catholic School in Davenport, anticipation for St. Patrick's Day was splashed along the walls, with colorful four-leaf clovers and carefully written notes about what personalities students would have if they were a leprechaun.

That excitement was reflected in Jeanne O'Brien Von Feldt's clothes, accessories and smile. The retiring school principal decked herself out in a green-and-white shirt and sparkly clover earrings, a stark contrast from her red hair.

She's celebrating all week, ahead of her taking to a St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI float on Saturday as the Irish Mother of the Year.

"I'm just so honored and humbled," Von Feldt said of getting chosen for the title.

She'll be joined by the parade's first-ever female Grand Marshal, Sister Joan Lescinski. Lescinski retired as president of St. Ambrose University in August 2021 after 14 years and was chosen for her dedication to higher education and spiritual fulfillment.

Von Feldt said her close-knit family had always prided itself on its Irish heritage and Catholic faith, traits she carries with her every day by always lending a helping hand and some Irish wit.

She said she loved being a mother to many. In addition to being a mother of two and a grandmother, she said she is blessed to have served as a motherly figure to the thousands of students she's watched over at All Saints as well as other schools. She even mothers the teachers and staff she works with, stopping by classrooms and the cafeteria to check in and offer a friendly word and a clasp of the hand.

Von Feldt said she would most miss regularly seeing her school family when she retired at the end of the school year.

"I have really mixed emotions about [retiring] because I love it, but I also know I wanted to devote more time to my immediate family too," Von Feldt said. "This is my other family. My faith, my immediate family and my school family — those are the three things that are most important to me."

Emma Frese graduated from All Saints Catholic School in 2017 and stopped by the school Monday morning while on spring break from the University of Utah.

Before Von Feldt accepted the job at All Saints Catholic School a decade ago, Frese said the students didn't have much of a personal connection with the principals. That all changed when Von Feldt arrived while Frese was in third grade.

"She just brought an aura of love to the school," Frese said. "Everything that she did was just done within the grace and the glory of God, and you could really see that she wanted to change the school for the better. And she did."

When the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities announced Von Feldt as the 2022 Irish Mother of the Year on social media, society President Joe Dooley said congratulations and well-wishes came pouring in.

Around eight women were nominated for Irish Mother of the Year, Dooley said. The nominations are reviewed by an anonymous group unaffiliated with the society who decides which woman will receive the honor.

"She seems to be well-loved and highly regarded by those that know her," Dooley said.

That love and regard goes both ways. Von Feldt said the people of Davenport and the Quad-Cities had been welcoming since the day she and her late husband arrived.

He died a little more than a year ago after 52 years of marriage, and the community at All Saints Catholic School and beyond poured their hearts out to Von Feldt.

"My husband used to say, God placed us here," Von Feldt said. "It's just been 11 years of wonderful, wonderful times."

