At just 4 years old, Avery Mitchell already is a pro at some things that most kids and many adults will never have to deal with.

Swallowing pills, settling down for surgery and explaining to friends why she has to wait for her breastbone to heal before she can get back to rough-and-tumble play are just a few skills Avery has honed over the months after being diagnosed with heart failure. She's handled everything with bravery and resilience, her mother, Chelsea Mueting, said, but Avery admitted that getting her dressings changed while in the hospital was a bit scary.

She is eagerly awaiting the days when she can once again do cartwheels and handstands, return to tumbling and dancing and get ready for kindergarten in the fall. For now, though, she and her mother are adjusting to life after a heart transplant.

"I just have to keep taking medicines like the ones that help my heart, so my body can be nice to it," Avery said. "Because I don't want my body to be mean."

Avery was referring to the possibility that her body could reject her new heart, which she received Feb. 25 at a St. Louis hospital after being on the heart transplant list for just 35 days. Mueting said she hadn't had any problems so far, though, and would be cleared in a couple of weeks to get active again.

It was just over a month after Mueting and her daughter spoke with The Quad-City Times as Wish List recipients that doctors informed them about the possibility of Avery needing to go on the heart transplant list, but she didn't end up being listed until mid-January.

After multiple incidents of Avery's lips turning blue, major fatigue and other symptoms, she was admitted to the hospital in St. Louis, where her condition worsened. She was placed on a ventricular-assistance device to help her heart pump blood and spent her days with her mom, getting to know other pediatric patients and taking advantage of activities, such as music and dance therapy.

"She was blessed. She got a heart really quick," Mueting said. "Most kids wait a lot longer."

Mueting will hold an event 1-5 p.m. April 29 at The Friends Circle, 701 18th Ave., Moline, to raise funds for hospital bills and travel expenses.

The Colona mother and daughter are making bi-weekly trips to St. Louis for appointments, spending around eight hours in the car for each visit.

"It gets a little pricey, you know, traveling back and forth, and I haven't returned to work yet because I wanted to see what life after transplant looked like," Mueting said.

Post-transplant life involves a lot of informing people about what Avery can and cannot come into contact with or participate in, Mueting said. For example, Avery must avoid grapefruit in all cases, even in products like shampoo. She can't be outside in the sun for more than 20 minutes without reapplying sunscreen, can't eat bloody meat and shouldn't be around too many people, as she is immunocompromised.

Even with all the changes to their lives, the fear and uncertainty from past months and the knowledge that a child's death is what led to her own child's life being saved, Mueting said the positive differences between how Avery felt before and after her transplant are as plain as day.

"It was amazing because after her (ventricular-assistance device) surgery you could tell in the color of her skin the difference," Mueting said. "And then she got a new heart, and you could tell the difference in the color of her skin, and her body's warm again."