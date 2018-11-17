'She was this legend': 80-year-old Assumption teacher celebrates nearly 60 years of teaching

Jan Luton, an 80-year-old English teacher at Assumption High School, gives out a big laugh after teaching students in her Introduction to Literature class, Wednesday, November 14, 2018, in her class room at the school.
When Katherine Crosby entered Assumption High School in the fall of 2011, she quickly learned who Jan Luton, the senior English teacher, was.
“She was this legend. She came out for homecoming week dressed as the fairy godmother from ‘Cinderella’ and was dancing around at our pep rally. … It was absolutely hysterical,” Crosby said over the phone. “I heard she would be so hard on you and would call you out -- all I had heard was that she’s hard, hard, hard, but she’s great. They’d always follow it up with ‘but I love her, she’s the best.’”
“A legend?” Luton, 80, asked when she heard the word used by her students and colleagues to describe her over and over again. “What is a legend?”
Luton has taught for nearly 60 years; the last 18 at Assumption, Davenport's Catholic high school. While statistics for private schools aren't readily available, the average age for a full-time public school teacher in Iowa in 2017 was 40.9, which puts Luton at nearly twice the average.
“That’s only a number my dear, only a number,” Luton said. “They come and go, whether or not we want them to.”
In the course of her career, Luton has taught in Birmingham, England, at schools in Michigan and Illinois and, of course, in Davenport. She’s taught five-year-olds, and college students at St. Ambrose, Blackhawk and Marycrest, and holds a Permanent Professional Teaching License, which qualifies her to teach any ages from kindergartners to high school seniors.
“I love to teach anybody who wants to learn, and I think if you can convey that to your students, and they believe you, that’s half the battle,” Luton said. “ … To me, the age doesn’t make much difference, it’s just the student who wants to learn.”
Julia Field, class of 2016, had Luton her senior year, and is now studying to become a teacher.
“If I could have the same influences as Mrs. Luton has on her students, I would be so proud of myself,” Field said. “ … With her soul and her spirit and her experiences, she really understands what teaching’s about. It’s not just being able to regurgitate facts; it’s about being a mentor and a positive influence in the life of students.”
Assumption sophomore English teacher Katelyn McNamara has been at the school for eight years, and started as a student teacher in Luton’s class.
“I went in a little nervous, but she ended up being one of the great mentors I’ve had so far,” she said. “Her expectations for me were the same she expects for her students. Those high expectations and those standards have really helped me as a teacher and as a person. I know her students feel the same way.”
In celebration of Luton’s birthday, her classroom and the hall were filled with balloons when she walked in at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 to “enjoy the quiet.”
“All of the sudden, it wasn’t a Monday morning anymore; it was something wonderful,” she said.
Members of the marching band and school choir serenaded her, and Luton said students -- even ones she didn’t know -- wore buttons with her picture on it, to match the picture on the cover and binding of a customized dictionary that was given to her as a gift.
“Everyone at Assumption knows about her, even before you have her as a teacher,” Field said.
And Luton supports her current and future students outside of the classroom. She tries to attend at least a few games for every sports team.
“I don’t go to every one -- if you did, you’d never be home -- but I try to go to some, to encourage them to participate,” she said. “You recognize the fact that they are participating in school things, but if I never went to any of these things, they’d say ‘she’s not really interested in us and what we do.’ ... I do it because I’m interested in these students. It shows they’re important.”
Crosby said she couldn’t believe Luton was still teaching.
“Our year [the class of 2015] thought we were going to be her last,” she said.
Luton joked it might take death to get her out of the classroom.
“I don’t know a life much without teaching,” she said. “Even in the summertime, I do quilting with my sisters. I love to sew. I love to garden, and I have time to do all those things, but I’m anxious to get back in the fall.
“ ... As long as I feel as though I have something to offer to these kids, I will probably continue. If I reached a point where I’m told that [I don't], or I decide for myself, I’ll get out and close the door. I’m not a hanger-on.”