Shelter orders showing negative effects, Reynolds says as more businesses re-open

“We never guaranteed that no one would get COVID-19. That was never the goal from the beginning,” Reynolds said. “The goal was to make sure that we protected the health of Iowans, that we managed our health care resources to work to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our health care system (and) hospitals. So that’s what we’ll continue to watch, to make sure that they have the capacity to not only treat individuals that have tested positive for COVID that might need hospitalization, but that they can also take care of other Iowans that would meet that need as well. And we have done that.”