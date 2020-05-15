Shelter orders showing negative effects, Reynolds says as more businesses re-open

DES MOINES — As more businesses re-opened across the state Friday per her order, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said recent increases in domestic violence and mental illness show the unintended consequences of asking Iowans to stay sheltered for extended periods, and why it is important to continue relaxing previously installed virus mitigation restrictions.
Reynolds in March ordered the partial or complete closure of many businesses in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She has relaxed some of those restrictions in recent weeks.
With the latest order, which went into effect Friday, restaurants, malls, fitness centers, salons, campgrounds, and myriad other businesses are allowed to be open, with some still required to implement social distancing precautions.
During her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic, Reynolds said she made the decision because her administration sees positive trends in public health data it is tracking, like hospitalizations and the rate of new positive cases.
She also said some negative trends are just as informative, including increases in domestic violence and mental illness.
Reynolds did not cite specific data, but her spokesman said that he would provide the data by Friday afternoon.
“There is a cost, a social cost to also locking down and not figuring out a way to responsibly and safely start to open up the economy, get Iowans back to work so that they can take care of themselves and their families,” Reynolds said during the briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
The expanded re-opening of Iowa’s businesses comes at a time when virus-related deaths continue to climb. The state on Friday confirmed 18 additional deaths, which continued the recent trend of pushing the seven-day average for single-day deaths to a new high.
On the other hand, hospitalizations --- both total and new admissions in the past 24 hours --- continued to trend downward.
Reynolds said the state health care system’s ability to handle patients is one of the reasons she felt comfortable allowing more businesses to re-open.
“We never guaranteed that no one would get COVID-19. That was never the goal from the beginning,” Reynolds said. “The goal was to make sure that we protected the health of Iowans, that we managed our health care resources to work to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our health care system (and) hospitals. So that’s what we’ll continue to watch, to make sure that they have the capacity to not only treat individuals that have tested positive for COVID that might need hospitalization, but that they can also take care of other Iowans that would meet that need as well. And we have done that.”
