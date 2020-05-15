Shelter orders showing negative effects, Reynolds says as more businesses reopen

“We never guaranteed that no one would get COVID-19. That was never the goal from the beginning,” Reynolds said. “The goal was to make sure that we protected the health of Iowans, that we managed our health care resources to work to flatten the curve and not overwhelm our health care system (and) hospitals. So that’s what we’ll continue to watch, to make sure that they have the capacity to not only treat individuals that have tested positive for COVID that might need hospitalization, but that they can also take care of other Iowans that would meet that need as well. And we have done that.”

A team of experts at the University of Iowa, in an analysis sent to Reynolds on May 4, cautioned that while the rate of the virus’ spread through Iowa had been slowing, relaxing mitigation strategies “likely” would cause a reversal of that trend as more Iowans come in contact with one another.

Reynolds said she remains in a “modified” quarantine. Reynolds visited the White House on May 6 and two days later participated in events with Vice President Mike Pence during his trip to Des Moines. Around that same time, members of Pence’s and President Donald Trump’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus.