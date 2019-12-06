Shenanigan's Irish Pub will close soon, citing safety concerns

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in Davenport will be closing soon.

Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Davenport Downtown Partnership, said that the building’s owner, Thad DenHartog, who also is a Realtor with Mel Foster, worked with the pub’s owner, the City of Davenport, Davenport Police, the State of Iowa and other area business owners to find a solution to safety issues at the pub.

“This is a serious issue and everyone came to the table,” Carter said. Everyone worked together to see that the safety issues surrounding Shenanigan’s “was dealt with fairly and quickly,” he added.

DenHartog said the lease for Shenanigan’s, 303 W. 3rd St., is being terminated early in accordance with the agreement. The pub will remain open and will close at a time that has been set not made public. The bar is operated by Donnie Davison.

Davenport has tried several times to deny Shenanigan’s a liquor license based on its public safety history but has been overruled by the State of Iowa.

The final straw, however, likely was a large fight that broke out at the pub early Sunday during which a gun was fired and a bullet went through the window of Mac’s Tavern, located across the street at 316 W. 3rd St.