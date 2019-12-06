Shenanigan's Irish Pub will close soon, citing safety concerns

Shenanigan’s Irish Pub in Davenport will be closing soon.
Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Davenport Downtown Partnership, said that the building’s owner, Thad DenHartog, who also is a Realtor with Mel Foster, worked with the pub’s owner, the City of Davenport, Davenport Police, the State of Iowa and other area business owners to find a solution to safety issues at the pub.
“This is a serious issue and everyone came to the table,” Carter said. Everyone worked together to see that the safety issues surrounding Shenanigan’s “was dealt with fairly and quickly,” he added.
DenHartog said the lease for Shenanigan’s, 303 W. 3rd St., is being terminated early in accordance with the agreement. The pub will remain open and will close at a time that has been set not made public. The bar is operated by Donnie Davison.
Davenport has tried several times to deny Shenanigan’s a liquor license based on its public safety history but has been overruled by the State of Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
The final straw, however, likely was a large fight that broke out at the pub early Sunday during which a gun was fired and a bullet went through the window of Mac’s Tavern, located across the street at 316 W. 3rd St.
A video posted on Facebook showed a large fight on the sidewalk outside the pub during which police could be seen dousing combatants with pepper spray. Another video showed a fight inside the pub.
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch said that such behavior “is not acceptable for the community.”
“You have to remember that the downtown area of Davenport is a neighborhood where many people live,” Klipsch said. “It is our responsibility as elected officials to keep it safe for everyone.”
Klipsch credited DenHartog with being “very helpful in finding a positive resolution."
The Times has reached out to Davison’s attorney, Mike Meloy, for comment.