A "no wake" ordinance is in effect for the Rock River in Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Department.
The move is the result of the rain, flooding forecasts and a substantial increase in the current-flow rate.
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker strongly encourages boaters to stay off the Rock River until further notice.
Booker says dangerous conditions will make navigation and rescue operations difficult.
The Rock River in Joslin is expected to crest more than five feet above flood stage at 17.4 feet Saturday morning