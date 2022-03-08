Sheriff: Death at Princeton shooting range was self-inflicted

The man who died at an outdoor shooting range near Princeton in February died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were called about 9:30 a.m. Feb 16. to the Princeton Shooting Range for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said the wound was self-inflicted and not accidental and identified the man as Nathan Lunsford, 46, of rural LeClaire.

There were two other people using the range at the time, the sheriff's office said. They were not near Lunsford and appeared to be following safety rules.

The shooting is believed to have happened just before deputies and other first responders were called, the sheriff’s office said.

The range is owned by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to the DNR website and the sheriff’s office. It is open sunrise to sunset and is described as a primitive range.

The sheriff’s office said no employees were at the site when the shooting occurred, but they could not say if the facility has regular staff.

The DNR website only states there is a range safety officer present during peak season hours. Users bring their own throwers, targets and target stands and must pick up their spent casings and trash and carry it out.

The DNR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No charges or citations were expected to be filed, the sheriff’s office said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

