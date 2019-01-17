The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said this week the cause of a blaze that killed 59-year-old Cynthia Webb in her Blue Grass home in October has been ruled undetermined but accidental.
Deputy Ryan Strom, the lead investigator in the case, said there is “just no way to determine” the cause due to the extensive amount of damage caused by the fire, which completely destroyed the home.
Foul play has been ruled out and the case is now closed, Sheriff Tim Lane said Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 13308 95th Ave., a one-story, single family home, at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 11.
Webb’s body was found near a window in the master bedroom after the fire was out and firefighters were checking for hot spots, according to investigative reports.
Strom said investigators believe that the fire started in the bedroom because it was the most damaged area.
An autopsy performed two days later at University Hospitals at Iowa City determined that Webb died of fire-related injuries and smoke inhalation.
A toxicology report showed that she had nicotine in her system, as well as therapeutic levels of prescription medication.
Investigative reports show that Webb had been admitted to a local hospital earlier that week for a medical issue. She was discharged and dropped off by a family friend the day of the fire, according to investigative reports.
Her husband, Gary. was delivering a trailer to Baltimore and had made it to Lima, Ohio, when he was notified about the fire, according to investigative reports.
Strom and Lane said the investigation wrapped up late last week once they received the official cause of death and toxicology report.
The fire also was investigated by the state fire marshal's office.