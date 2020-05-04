Sheriff's office identifies Lowden couple killed in motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lowden, Iowa, couple have been identified as the victims of a fatal motorcycle crash in Clinton County.

David Boettcher, 63, and Vickie Boettcher, 61, were killed Saturday at the intersection of 290th Avenue and 205th Street, where they were pronounced dead, says a news release from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what happened, according to the accident report:

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south at 4:14 p.m. on 290th Avenue when it left the road, entered a ditch and struck a fence.

Neither David Boettcher, who was driving, nor Vickie Boettcher was wearing a helmet.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DeWitt firefighters and police, Genesis Ambulance and Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.