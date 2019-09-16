SHERRARD — What does a rural Midwest high school do with 40-plus donated John Deere engines? Share the wealth, of course.
Sherrard High School agriculture instructor John Rasty said the district recently received a gift of an estimated $23,000 of engines, ranging in size up to 900 pounds.
“Some are two-cylinder, diesel, tractor or combine engines. ... They weren’t using them anymore and knew we could use them to help train kids how to work on this kind of stuff,” he said.
“There’s more of them than what we needed. ... Other schools could get some use out of them, too,” Rasty said. So the Sherrard district shared the excess with neighboring school districts, including Rockridge, Bureau Valley and Mercer County.
In Rasty's basic agriculture mechanics class, sophomore and freshman students work together to take apart an engine, document with photos how each piece fits together, plug those pictures into a slideshow, and reverse the process to put it all back together and see if it runs.
Later in the semester, the students will form smaller groups and take turns going through the "take apart, put together" process as a team.
You have free articles remaining.
Rasty said a more advanced class will go into greater depth with engines next semester in agriculture machinery services.
Sherrard School Board President Rhys Fullerlove said Janson Bender, a Sherrard graduate, made the connection for the donation.
"We are fortunate to have alumni like Janson Bender who continue to look for unique education opportunities for our students to benefit from," said Fullerlove.
“They bring us metal all the time, too, we can work on. It’s scrap to them, but it’s stuff we can use to practice welding. ... They’ve been awesome to us,” Rasty said of the Moline manufacturing company.
Early in the school year, Deere employees brought in a welding simulator and talked to Rasty’s students about possible internships and job opportunities they could offer following graduation.
“They’ve been a great partner for us,” Rasty said.