Sherrard high school student's Christmas lights display helps local organizations

The trees in front, along the side and a couple in the back are all lighted. He took over putting up the lights display for his dad, all but the roofline.

“We still have so much left lights-wise," Angie DeHamer said. "He ran out of places to put them or extensive cords to run them. He literally has tubs and tubs of Christmas stuff himself."

For Angie, watching her son help unload donations and interact with the community over the weekend was extra special.

“It was super amazing … it’s awesome to see people step up to give," she said. Most people around here know Braetan and know some of the struggles.” She said her son struggled with learning disabilities all his life.

“To see him be proud of himself … it’s very heartwarming," she said. "He started it all, and he did the job. Because life has thrown him curveball after curveball, it’s nice for him to have the limelight and let him see it doesn’t matter if he struggles in school, or the curveball life gives you. Love and kindness will always win.

They outweigh all the rest.”

Donations so far have far exceeded their expectations, his mom said. The lesson for her son through this project is invaluable.