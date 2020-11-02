Sherrard Junior High P.E. class now includes bags, fencing, golf

Their first unit was disc golf, which required some creativity.

“We set up the course with tomato cages and a laundry basket sitting inside an elevated target,” Zigler said.

Their current unit is golf. Golf balls were donated by teachers to help lessen expenses.

Zigler said the kids are enjoying it and learning the basics, like how to swing a golf club.

“They’re doing great," Zigler said. "Most of them, honestly, haven’t played golf before. To see them progress from Day 1 to Day 10 ... it is night and day."

The students are enjoying learning the new sport.

“When I first started I didn’t understand it. I feel like my hitting has gotten better,” seventh grade student Jazmyn McCray said.

She said she was excited when she heard the district would have an in-person option when school started.

“I was excited to see how junior high was - (it’s my) first year in junior high, seventh grade," she said. "I was excited to see my friends, see the teachers, meet everyone. At the same time I was nervous because I didn’t know how everything was going to play out.