Sherrard Junior High P.E. class now includes bags, fencing, golf

The golf roots run deep in Sherrard.
But even with an area that boasts a serene course at Fyre Lake Golf Club, not every kid has had the opportunity to learn about the sport.
With COVID-19 upsetting normalcy, Sherrard Junior High is trying to rectify that.
“I’m pretty excited about this year, I know pandemic-wise it’s not exactly exciting… but it is for us because we get to go into those units that kids typically don’t get to see," Junior High P.E. teacher Paula Zigler said. "They are lifelong sports.”
Sowing the seed earlier may mean more interest in the sport once students hit high school, especially on the heels of the first ever IHSA Sectional win from the high school boys' golf team earlier this month. Because of the pandemic, the IHSA did not host state golf finals.
This year no team sports are allowed in P.E. — including basketball, football, soccer — since the equipment is shared during the sport. Personal sports — where every student uses their own equipment, followed by sanitization — has meant new P.E. units.
When Zigler and fellow teacher Brandon Oelmann heard they couldn’t do any shared equipment team sports they reacted by brainstorming ideas, creating a wish list to purchase the needed supplies and asked friends and family to consider donating. Within a few days they were fully funded.
Their first unit was disc golf, which required some creativity.
“We set up the course with tomato cages and a laundry basket sitting inside an elevated target,” Zigler said.
Their current unit is golf. Golf balls were donated by teachers to help lessen expenses.
Zigler said the kids are enjoying it and learning the basics, like how to swing a golf club.
“They’re doing great," Zigler said. "Most of them, honestly, haven’t played golf before. To see them progress from Day 1 to Day 10 ... it is night and day."
The students are enjoying learning the new sport.
“When I first started I didn’t understand it. I feel like my hitting has gotten better,” seventh grade student Jazmyn McCray said.
She said she was excited when she heard the district would have an in-person option when school started.
“I was excited to see how junior high was - (it’s my) first year in junior high, seventh grade," she said. "I was excited to see my friends, see the teachers, meet everyone. At the same time I was nervous because I didn’t know how everything was going to play out.
“It’s worth it to wear masks — to get to come to school… No one is going to like it, but it’s worth it.”
Upcoming P.E. units include bags, dance, lacrosse and pole vaulting.
“We just got our last load of pool noodles we’ll use for fencing," Zigler said. "I’m excited about that. I’ve never taught it, but I have lots of resources — I’ve reached out to colleagues that have. I’m excited about doing that in the winter."
Eighth grade student Kaylee Nelson said she’s glad to be back because it’s harder for her to work from home. “They’re (teachers) not always around to ask questions and stuff — they can’t respond to emails as fast as in class.”
She said she likes the new P.E. units this year.
"I've never really played golf — it's pretty fun, my grandpa used to golf all the time," she said.
“They’re lifelong sports - (most) you can play until you’re in your 90s," Zigler said. "How many parks have Frisbee golf now? It’s great to introduce those units to kids. … How many places do you go that have bags tournaments?”
She said on average they go through six to nine bottles of cleaning solution to sanitize equipment handled by students each week.
Remote students are still doing physical education activities — and checking-in with P.E. teachers.
“They are still required to do our activity or (P.E.) assignment,” said Zigler.
“They want that physical activity — they are craving it," she said. "They need it… They really have been really receptive to what we’re teaching."
