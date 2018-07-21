A Sherrard, Illinois woman was one of 17 people killed when a tourist boat sank Thursday in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri.
Leslie Dennison, 64, worked as a supervisor in dining services at Augustana College, spokeswoman Ashleigh Johnston told the Quad-City Times on Saturday.
“We were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of our friend and long-time employee Leslie Dennison,” according to a statement released by Johnston. “Leslie was a dedicated staff member of our dining services team for 38 years. Her coworkers described her as compassionate and nominated her for the college’s highest employee services award, which she won in 2014. We extend our sympathies and prayers to her family and friends during this most difficult time. She will be dearly missed. “
Others who died in the accident at Table Rock Lake included a Missouri couple who had recently celebrated a birthday, a longtime Rhode Island pastor who was operating the boat and an Indiana father and son.
More than half of those killed were members of the same Indiana family.
State and federal investigators were trying to determine what sent the vessel known as a duck boat to its demise in what was the deadliest accident of its kind in nearly two decades.
An initial assessment blamed thunderstorms and winds that approached hurricane strength, but it wasn't clear why the amphibious vehicle even ventured out into the water.
The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area Thursday, saying conditions were ripe for winds of 70 mph (113 kph). It followed up at 6:32 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning for three counties that included Branson and the lake. The warning mentioned both locations. The boat went down about 40 minutes later, shortly after 7 p.m.
"When we issue a warning, it means take action," meteorologist Kelsey Angle said.
Suzanne Smagala with Ripley Entertainment, which owns Ride the Ducks in Branson, said the company was assisting authorities with their investigation. She said this was the company's only accident in more than 40 years of operation.
Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were aboard. Seven of the 14 survivors were hurt. The captain survived, authorities said.
Among the injured was 14-year-old Loren Smith of Osceola, Arkansas. Her father, retired math teacher Steve Smith, and her brother died in the accident. Loren suffered a concussion.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.