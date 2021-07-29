Sherry Ristau to leave Quad Cities Community Foundation

Sherry Ristau is stepping down as president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation at the end of August.

The nonprofit works with people and businesses to create and manage charitable gifts used to address community needs.

Ristau made the announcement in an email to donors and posted to the organization's website Thursday.

"Seven years ago next month, my husband Bruce and I moved to the Quad-Cities and were welcomed into this beautiful community with open arms. Quickly, strangers became friends — and we became Quad-Citizens."

Ristau came to the Quad-Cities in 2014. She holds a master's degree in organizational leadership, a bachelor's degree in sociology with a minor in gerontology, and a second bachelor's degree in family life and child development.

Ristau said "the time was right for further organizational and regional transformation" and it was time for a new leader to build on the accomplishments of the 57-year-old organization.

Randy Moore, board chair and president of Iowa American Water, will be interim president and CEO as a nationwide search for Ristau's replacement begins.

Ristau says she plans to stay in the Quad-Cities.

