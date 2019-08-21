Dress for Success Quad-Cities is getting its own new start — like the women it helps — with a new executive director and a new location.
The nonprofit's board of directors announced it has hired Tyla Sherwin-Cole to lead the organization. She replaces Regina Haddock, the outgoing executive director and founder of the local affiliate.
A native of the Quad-Cities, Sherwin-Cole has served non-profits for more than 10 years, including the Catholic Diocese of Davenport.
The leadership change comes just as Dress for Success, which was displaced by the spring floods, prepares to move into its own building at 423 E. 32nd St., Davenport.
In a news release, the board said the search committee was impressed by Sherwin-Cole's dedication to public service, empathy for others, authenticity and her passion.
"We are truly grateful to Regina for founding Dress for Success Quad-Cities and plan to build upon the foundation she helped establish," Cheryl Kung, the board's president, said in the release. "Tyla's shared passion for empowering women, her effusive energy, and her long-term expertise in non-profits will lead us through our next phase of growth as we continue to help the women of the Quad-Cities reach economic independence and achieve their own self-defined success."
Sherwin-Cole, who began her new role July 16, said she is eager to face the challenges. "It's amazing to see so many women working toward a goal, and that goal is to empower other women."
Haddock had announced her planned retirement and a search for her replacement was underway last spring when Dress for Success was forced to evacuate its Second Street location after the city's temporary floodwall failed and the Mississippi River spilled into downtown Davenport. Dress for Success estimated its damage at $40,000 to $50,000.
In the wake of the Mississippi River flooding, Dress for Success was permanently displaced after the building's owners decided to sell the building, said Mandie Sanders, Dress for Success' development and communications coordinator.
Dress for Success continued its operation thanks to Heart of America Group's donation of the former Beauty Brands building at the Elmore Marketplace. It plans to move into its new building, which the organization has purchased, after holding a relocation celebration sale on Sept. 14 at the Elmore location.
"It was a bit of fate," Sanders said about the new storefront east of Brady Street. "We had heard Vera French had moved to a new location (from the storefront). They had been in our downtown location too, so we're following them again."
She said the new space will require some downsizing as the company relocates inventory from its store and other items from its original site. Sanders said the suiting program, which outfits women with career-appropriate clothing, will move first to the new location.