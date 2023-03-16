The letter that clinched Mary Margaret O'Brien Dalmasso's title of Irish Mother of the Year sang her praises in several areas of her life, including family, volunteer work and faith.

It ended, however, with a comparison of Dalmasso to a leprechaun — "with a bit of a jig in her step and a twinkle in her eye," longtime friend Cathy Plasschaert wrote.

Dalmasso, of Silvis, fit the bill Tuesday afternoon as she sat in her living room, wearing a bright green sweater and an even brighter smile.

Hints of her Irish heritage and love of St. Patrick's Day — also her sister's birthday — were spread throughout the home she shares with her husband, Terry Dalmasso. Coasters from Ireland sat on the end tables; a Brigid's Cross hung framed on the wall; and cards stood on the mantle, one congratulating her on being honored by the St. Patrick Society.

"Well, it's just great to be Irish," Dalmasso said. "I've always been really, really proud of being Irish."

Part of that pride is shown in her and her family's loyal attendance at the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade. As Irish Mother of the Year, Dalmasso will join the St. Patrick Society and dozens of other groups as they march in the Grand Parade XXXVII this weekend.

It will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street, traveling through downtown Rock Island and over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. From there, parade groups will head down W. 3rd Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street.

The celebrations will continue at the Post-Parade Bash, 1-4 p.m. at the RiverCenter. The bash is member-only, but membership to the St. Patrick Society can be purchased at the door for $15.

More information on the parade and after party can be found at the St. Patrick Society website.

Never having been in a parade before, Dalmasso said, she'll have to practice her wave.

"I'm beyond grateful," she said. "I'm just stunned."

Her siblings, children and most of her grandchildren will travel from around the region to be with her for the society's luncheon and parade, where she'll ride in a Volkswagen convertible.

For much of her life, Dalmasso thought all people were either Irish, or they wanted to be Irish. The 72-year-old said her father was the perfect Irish dad, making friends in her hometown of Rock Island and wherever else he traveled.

"She's just like him, she really is," Terry Dalmasso said of his wife. "She's never met a stranger."

One of the ways Dalmasso finds friends is through her volunteer work. She's spent time donating to food pantries and serving meals through the St. Joseph the Worker meal site. Food is a wonderful common thread between all people, she said, and she enjoys providing some happiness through it without needing recognition. It's easier to see others celebrated than to have yourself celebrated, she said.

She also likes to travel and recently visited Ireland with her family.

The Dalmassos were busy meeting new friends at a fish fry in Florida when they heard the news of her selection as Irish Mother of the Year. She didn't believe it at first, but that disbelief soon gave way to excitement, and she ended up telling everyone at their table the good news.

It's the Irish way to be loud and talkative, Dalmasso said, and she wouldn't have it any other way. Everyone loves to feel a part of something, especially sharing in happy times like these — with new friends or old.

"I do believe that everybody wants to be a friend to people," she said. "I've been told, 'Well, you're wrong,' but that's how I look at it."