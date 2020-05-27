Shinedown's Mississippi Valley Fair show rescheduled to 2021; fair to go on as planned for now

While the rock band Shinedown’s Aug. 6 show at the Mississippi Valley Fair has been rescheduled to 2021, the rest of the fair is expected to go on as planned Aug. 4-9.
As of now, “we are moving forward to have the fair,” said Mississippi Valley Fair General Manager Shawn Loter, adding that he is working to schedule another band to play in Shinedown’s place. The band and fair officials announced Shinedown’s plans to reschedule its 2020 “Deep Dive Tour” dates, which included the show in Davenport.
Other bands and artists in this year’s fair lineup — including Locash, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Pitbull and Craig Morgan — are expected to perform as scheduled.
“We’re just waiting to see what the game plan is,” Loter said, adding that should any of the other bands cancel, they, too, will be rescheduled for the 2021 fair.
Should the fair be permitted to operate at capacity, Loter said officials still will take precautions. There will be more hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations, and disinfectant spray will treat tables, seating and other surfaces.
“If (people) don’t feel safe, you just got to stay home,” he said. And if folks are sick, ”hopefully people are smart about it” and stay home, too.
Loter said the board will meet at the end of June after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds further loosens restrictions on June 17 “to make the decision if we’re going to go forward.”
Dealing with COVID-19 has been stressful, he said. In his 31 years with the fair, this is the first thing besides inclimate weather to threaten its operations.
To make matters worse, a fake news website called “Channel 45 News” is spreading misinformation that the fair will be canceled this year, according to the fair’s Facebook page, facebook.com/mvfair. Should the organization have to cancel the fair or make other changes, Loter said it will announce those updates through local news and on its Facebook page.
Loter said fair officials will be criticized whether or not they hold the fair, so in the meantime, “I’m being positive,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the fair and hoping everyone can come and have a good time (while making) sure everybody is safe.”
