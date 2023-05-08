A shooting at an East Moline apartment complex sent one to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., East Moline Police responded to the Blackhawk Hills Apartments for a report of shots fired. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and immediately rendered first aid.

He was transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Police found several spent shell casings in the parking lot, and a vehicle was found to be struck by gunfire, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to interview witnesses and review surveillance video from the area. Also assisting were the Moline Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Anyone who has any information, regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1557, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500 or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.