Cruise wear clothing and accessories will debut in a special showing beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf.
Merchandise includes swimsuits, shorts and beach shoes, as well as colorful accessories for your home.
The shop is an upscale resale store selling gently used items all donated by the community and staffed by more than 70 volunteers. All clothing is cleaned and ironed before it is sold. All dry cleaning is donated by Burke Dry Cleaners.
All proceeds from sales go for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
The shop welcomes donations of men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, collectibles and items for the home. Donations are accepted any time the shop is open and a tax receipt is always available.
Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 563-355-0824.