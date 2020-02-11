Show your love for Figge on Valentine's Day in first Day of Giving

The Figge Art Museum has a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday — by showing your love for the arts.

The goal of the museum’s first Day of Giving is to raise $5,000. You can donate at mightycause.com/organization/Figge.

“This is the Figge’s first annual day of giving, and we are so excited,” Sara Volz, director of development, said Tuesday. “So many people in this community love the museum, so we thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to introduce this initiative.”

“I think this is a good opportunity for us, to reach people on a different day, if they don’t want to send flowers,” said Michelle Hargrave, the Figge’s new executive director, who started the job in December. “She has a lot of great marketing ideas,” she said of Volz, who's been a member of the staff since last spring.

A Davenport Central and University of Iowa alum, Volz came to the museum, which will mark its 15th anniversary this year, after more than five years of working for the University of Iowa Foundation.