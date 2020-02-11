Show your love for Figge on Valentine's Day in first Day of Giving

The Figge Art Museum has a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday — by showing your love for the arts.
The goal of the museum’s first Day of Giving is to raise $5,000. You can donate at mightycause.com/organization/Figge.
“This is the Figge’s first annual day of giving, and we are so excited,” Sara Volz, director of development, said Tuesday. “So many people in this community love the museum, so we thought Valentine’s Day was the perfect time to introduce this initiative.”
“I think this is a good opportunity for us, to reach people on a different day, if they don’t want to send flowers,” said Michelle Hargrave, the Figge’s new executive director, who started the job in December. “She has a lot of great marketing ideas,” she said of Volz, who's been a member of the staff since last spring.
A Davenport Central and University of Iowa alum, Volz came to the museum, which will mark its 15th anniversary this year, after more than five years of working for the University of Iowa Foundation.
Hargrave, a University of Michigan alum, had served as deputy director of the New Britain Museum of American Art in Connecticut since 2017. In her prior role as curator at the American Federation of Arts, New York City, she organized exhibitions and spearheaded international and national partnerships as well as institutional development.
Each year, the Figge, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, serves 100,000 visitors and more than 20,000 schoolchildren. It hosts 17 traveling exhibitions of world-class art in a variety of subjects. In addition, it offers art classes for adults and children year-round.
As the Figge grows and provides more services, needs of the museum are expanding, Hargrave said. Among those are routine equipment upgrades, the purchase of a new forklift, expanding shelving in the collection storage area, serving school districts without elementary art, and providing a chair lift to allow full access to the second-floor Elizabeth Haines Winter Garden, Hargrave said.
Haines, who died Aug. 6, 2006, exactly one year after the museum’s opening, retired in 1992 from Davenport Bank and Trust after more than 60 years. She was a major contributor to the construction of the Figge Art Museum.
Among Day of Giving incentives are:
• Those donating the first and last gifts get a free Figge gift bag.
• Anyone donating $1,500 will provide half-off admission for everyone Saturday.
• If 30 gifts of $4.25 are made by 10 a.m. Friday, a sweet treat will be given to all guests.
• From 10 a.m. to noon, gifts will be matched 2-to-1 (up to $1,250), thanks to an anonymous donor.
• From noon to midnight, gifts of $10 or more will be matched dollar for dollar (up to $1,200), thanks to Aleeza Singh and Kyle Ekberg.
Admission to the museum is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and students with ID, and $4 for children ages 4-12. To donate, visit mightycause.com/organization/Figge or call Tessa Pozzi at 563-345-6638.