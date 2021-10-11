Showcase of Bands event in Rock Island rescheduled

The Showcase of Bands that was scheduled for tonight (Monday) has been postponed to Oct. 25.
The annual event hosted by Rock Island High School features local high school marching bands presenting their 2021 competition shows.
Gates for the rescheduled show will open at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rock Island High School football stadium.
The following bands will be performing:
Assumption High School Marching Knights
Sherrard High School Marching Tigers
Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers
Orion High School Marching Chargers
Rockridge High School Marching Rockets
Moline High School Marching Maroons
United Township High School Marching Panthers
Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island
