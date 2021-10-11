 Skip to main content
Showcase of Bands event in Rock Island rescheduled
The Showcase of Bands that was scheduled for tonight (Monday) has been postponed to Oct. 25.

The annual event hosted by Rock Island High School features local high school marching bands presenting their 2021 competition shows.

Gates for the rescheduled show will open at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m. at the Rock Island High School football stadium.

The following bands will be performing:

Assumption High School Marching Knights

Sherrard High School Marching Tigers

Kewanee High School Marching Boilermakers

Orion High School Marching Chargers

Rockridge High School Marching Rockets

Moline High School Marching Maroons

United Township High School Marching Panthers

Rock Island High School Pride of Rock Island

