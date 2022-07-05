Showers and thunderstorms to bring needed rain to the region along with cooler temps

A cool front will push through over the next couple of days, pushing daytime temperatures down closer to normal, but the amount of energy available in the atmosphere is likely to produce some hefty thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

“We have a boundary that’s been lingering over the area,” meteorologist Tom Philip said. “High pressure over the next couple of days will push things further to the south by Friday afternoon.”

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain during the daylight hours and a 70% chance overnight through Thursday.

“The best chances for those storms will be late afternoon and into the evening Wednesday,” Philip said. “Those storms will be around through the day Thursday and then the chances diminish to 40% Thursday night and 30% by Friday morning.

Daytime high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will be in the normal range of 85-86 degrees, while the high temperatures Friday and Saturday will be a bit below normal in the lower 80s.

The overnight lows Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the lower 60s.

Philip said the showers and thunderstorms likely would be good rain producers when they came.

The rain is needed as both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City regions are once again abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Just two weeks ago only a small portion of Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties had spots that were abnormally dry. That has now spread to include Jackson and Louisa and other counties in east-central Iowa, and Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Whiteside counties in Illinois.

The primary risks to the storms include damaging winds, lightning and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high temperature reached 97 degrees at 2:59 p.m. at the Quad-City International Airport at Moline. That failed to meet the record for the day of 105 set in 1936.

According to National Weather Service observations, at 2:52 p.m. the dew point at the Moline airport reached 78 degrees while the relative humidity was 55 degrees. That put the heat index near 110 degrees.

While the Quad-Cities did not see a high temperature record broken for July 5, Philip said it was expected the warmest low of 77 degrees set in 1994 would fall. The low temperature for the day was forecast to be 79 degrees by midnight.

The normal daytime high for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 86 degrees, while normal overnight low is in the middle 60s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.