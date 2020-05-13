Shutdown by COVID-19, Scott County entities ready and excited to open

"Deep cleaning is what I do for a living,'' said Carstens. "Every bag, bar, surface, rack, mat and the floor gets a deep clean. It's always been a priority. Making this safe for the people who want to be here has to be the first step.''

Grateful to be able to assist others with their fitness goals, Carstens said it's been a roller-coaster 18 months since the gym opened.

"A year ago, the most brutal winter in forever,'' he said. "Then we get some traction and some great footing in a wonderful community. So we see the light at the end of the tunnel and then this happens. Our landlord is wonderful in that he worked with us and reduced rent since all this happened. We didn't qualify for any (government) assistance, so there was nothing coming in. It's been a struggle, but it's time to push ahead.''

Ludtke, the longtime owner of Gunchies, said closing Thursday and Friday gives him and the Gunchies' staff an opportunity to prep for what Saturday will bring.