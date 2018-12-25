A brother and sister team from the Illinois Quad-City area has formed a group called Friends of Quarters One to support the landmark limestone mansion on Arsenal Island.
Built in 1872, the building was last used as a military residence in 2008. It is in need of major upgrades that the Army can ill afford, so it's advertising for a private company to take over management in a lease arrangement.
In the meantime, Maryan Wherry, of Orion, and Ross Wherry, of Moline, hope that their small, eight-member group can further the goal of preserving and restoring the building by doing hands-on volunteer work such as washing windows and raising money for small repairs.
They also intend to offer programs at the mansion that will draw people in and boost the public's awareness of the building. The goal is that the more familiar people are with the building, the more likely they will be to support it, Maryan Wherry said.
The programs would be scheduled through the same Army garrison office that handles reservations for other events such as meetings, parties and weddings, which is Quarters One's primary use at present, Maryan Wherry said.
If or when the Army finds a private business to take over the building, "we think we could still be helpful," Maryan Wherry said.
The Wherrys are pursuing status as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, but don't have it yet.
"We are starting from base zero," Maryan Wherry said. "We are a startup in every sense of the word."
A garrison representative said the garrison has no comment on the new group.
"Their legal status as an organization on the arsenal is kind of up in the air," Eric Cramer, public affairs officer, said. "Our organization probably really doesn't have anything to say about the Friends of Quarters One at this point."
The Friends' group's first big project is to raise money for the installation of a handicapped accessible ramp, estimated at about $15,000, Maryan Wherry said.
The Wheerys also have scheduled an ambitious list of programs and activities, beginning with a "Sparkle Day" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, when volunteers will clean glass, polish wood and dust.
They hope to offer guided tours once a month as well as host classes and special events such as a Valentine's Day Dinner on Feb. 14 and a Bridal Exposition on March 2.
Some classes would be aimed at adults on topics such as steamboats and renewable energy and others would be STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) classes for children ages 9 to 16 on topics such as archeology and geology.
The Wherrys understand that getting onto the island can be a hassle for visitors because they first need to stop at the visitors center to get a pass. The process can take several minutes or more, depending on how many people are in line.
To make visitors feel welcome and make sure they don't give up, Ross Wherry said he would personally station himself at the visitor center on days of Friends programs to greet people and offer them popcorn while they are waiting.
Maryan Wherry is a former professor of history and English at Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities. Ross Wherry is retired from the United States Department of State where he worked primarily for the Agency for International Development. Duty stations included Central America, Afghanistan, Iraq and various countries in Africa.
In 2011, the Army estimated that Quarters One needed $6 million in work, including a new furnace, new mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and repairs to windows, porches and the roof.