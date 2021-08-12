Siblings use lifetime of telling tales together to create multimedia stories

Madelyn came up with the idea for "Meteor City" after visiting Detroit. The podcast premiered in 2018.

"Meteor City" is a sci-fi drama fiction podcast about a vlogger-turned-podcaster named Bianca Diaz who returns home to Detroit 10 years after a meteor shower hit the city, killing her brother and father. Now dubbed Meteor City by residents and flanked by New Detroit, Bianca begins to uncover secrets about the city and those left behind. Madelyn said they've had 150,000 listeners.

Every city has a certain vibe, Madelyn said, and Detroit’s is electric. The sounds of the city rumble up through its foundations, impossible to ignore. Certain areas also look like a natural disaster swept through.

“There was just this moment that I was like, ‘This city feels so alive, and I have to tell the story,’” Madelyn said. “It just felt right.”

Despite its fantastical elements, "Meteor City" is a story anyone can connect with. It's about not recognizing the world you live in, and trying to find where you fit.

"It's a story that we all can relate to, of looking around the world and no longer recognizing it, fighting for your community, and kind of having to face all the trauma that just comes with being alive," Madelyn said.