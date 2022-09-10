Sidewalk construction in Henry and Rock Island counties begins Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, sidewalk construction at various routes in Henry and Rock Island counties will begin Monday. Construction will occur in Cambridge, Reynolds and Milan.

Work will reconstruct ADA ramps along U.S. 67 in Milan from Airport Road to Andalusia/Knoxville Road, Illinois 94 in Reynolds from Madison Street to Front Street and Illinois 81 in Cambridge from First Street to Pleasant Avenue. Traffic will be reduced to one lane using flaggers when workers are present.

In-roadway work on this $2.7 million project is expected to be completed by July 21, 2023.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map at GettingAroundIllinois.com.