A change in the plans for a portion of a new sidewalk on LeClaire's Sycamore Drive is angering residents who expected it as part of the road's major reconstruction project.
Nearly 20 neighborhood residents showed up at the LeClaire City Council meeting Monday night to air their concerns over the altered plans.
"It was sold to us as a sidewalk going all the way to around," said Gary Haywood, of 2230 Terra Lane. "We have a lot of residents that walk that way."
Adam Otts, who lives at 2498 Forrest Reed Place, said residents are frustrated because they learned the sidewalk was removed in a passing comment from a neighbor.
"It's the incredible shrinking sidewalk," he said after the meeting. "There is what was sold to residents, what's in the plan and what they're going to actually do."
Work is underway on what will be a $2.5 million reconstruction of the road.
City Engineer Leo Foley told the council that during right-of-way negotiations, the owners of the properties in question objected to a sidewalk because they don't live on the property, which he described as farmland.
"They didn't want to have to drive in to maintain it," he said, adding the snow removal seemed to be the biggest stumbling block.
He said the section of sidewalk was removed in order to secure the right-of-way. "It seemed like a good compromise... "
Residents worry about students who walk to the end of the cul-de-sac to catch the school bus.
"We have a deer in the headlights look as well," said Councilmember Jason Wentland.
Mayor Ray Allen was visibly upset over not knowing about the change beforehand. "I would have thought this would have come to council. We have tried to be so open with residents, and then this comes out at the 11th or 12th hours," he said.
Foley described the change as "a reasonable construction technique."
He added that contractors still are grading for the sidewalks in anticipation the connection will be built out when the property develops.
However, he told the council it would not be too late to add it back into the plans. "If we went back to them (property owners) and told them they'd have to take care of it, we have to re-do the (right-of-way) agreement."
Foley said the property is owned by a group of five owners, known as Quad D.
Criticizing the engineers and City Administrator Ed Choate publicly, Allen asked the crowd to "give this council and mayor a chance (to remedy it), and we tried to be transparent."
In an interview Tuesday, Choate said he had just met with a few of the residents Friday and had planned to bring the issue to the council at its next meeting. "The council didn't know a thing about it. Until I had a chance this week to get started working on it, they wouldn't have."