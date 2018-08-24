Rock Island’s Parks and Recreation Department has placed a sign on the gate leading to the boat docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park that fishing or swimming from the docks is off limits.
The sign was placed on the gate in response to the drowning of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry who fell into the Mississippi River on July 24 while fishing with his family.
The child’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 5 in Muscatine.
Fishing and swimming from the boat docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park have been banned by ordinance since 2014.
During a city council meeting March 24, 2014, aldermen voted unanimously to amend Chapter 14, Article II, Section 14-20 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Park and Playground Rules as it relates to the boat docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
The ordinance prohibits fishing or swimming from the boat docks at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.
Additionally, the ordinance prohibits the drinking of alcohol, grilling or cooking, congregating, sunbathing, picnicking or loitering on the boat docks. Unattended children also are not allowed on the boat docks.
The ordinance also applies to the boat docks at Sunset Marina.
Hawk Newberry's family will hold a memorial for the child at 6:30 Sunday at the pavilion at Schwiebert. The public is invited to attend.