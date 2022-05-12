Sign repairs to cause lane closures, slow traffic on Centennial Bridge today

Drivers can expect lane closures and slower traffic today on the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial Bridge) for construction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that there will be lane closures as workers make sign repairs.

Multiple lane closures will begin at 9 a.m.

Work will begin in the northbound lanes before shifting to the southbound lanes.

Temporary traffic signals and signing will be utilized to maintain traffic during the project.

The project is expected to be completed by 2 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said drivers should consider alternate routes until the project is completed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.