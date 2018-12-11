Try 1 month for 99¢
Ellis Kell

FILE: Ellis Kell, who died in December 2016, is seen performing during the 2016 Moondance benefit concert, which he started to honor the 2002 death of his daughter, Karli Rose.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sign up for the 2018 Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp is under way.

The annual camp is coordinated by the River Music Experience and features vocal and instrumental workshops — guitar, bass, harmonica, keyboards and drums — as well as concentration on blues composition and improvisation.

Sessions are open to area musicians from 8-18 years old.

Workshops and rehearsals run in December after Christmas and conclude with a blues jam in the Redstone Room.

These sessions will be led by River Music Experience's Bret Dale, along with Hal Reed of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Education Committee, and guidance from other veteran blues musicians.

"The focus will be on sharpening one's individual skills and expressing oneself through the blues roots form — by learning how to improvise, and also through the composition of original blues lyrics and music," Dale said.

Winter Blues will consist of five half-day sessions from Dec 26-29. Sessions will be held from 1-5 p.m. at River Music Experience in the RME Performance Hall, the Redstone Room and in the Sound Lab. Winter Blues concludes with a special Blues Jam event in the Redstone Room on Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m.

The fee is $175 with assistance provided to qualified participants from a grant provided by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Contact Bret Dale at  563-326-1333, ext. 110 or email: bdale@rivermusicexperience.org for details.

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society's annual Blues Festival will be July 5 and  July 6 at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

