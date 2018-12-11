Sign up for the 2018 Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp is under way.
The annual camp is coordinated by the River Music Experience and features vocal and instrumental workshops — guitar, bass, harmonica, keyboards and drums — as well as concentration on blues composition and improvisation.
Sessions are open to area musicians from 8-18 years old.
Workshops and rehearsals run in December after Christmas and conclude with a blues jam in the Redstone Room.
These sessions will be led by River Music Experience's Bret Dale, along with Hal Reed of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Education Committee, and guidance from other veteran blues musicians.
"The focus will be on sharpening one's individual skills and expressing oneself through the blues roots form — by learning how to improvise, and also through the composition of original blues lyrics and music," Dale said.
Winter Blues will consist of five half-day sessions from Dec 26-29. Sessions will be held from 1-5 p.m. at River Music Experience in the RME Performance Hall, the Redstone Room and in the Sound Lab. Winter Blues concludes with a special Blues Jam event in the Redstone Room on Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m.
The fee is $175 with assistance provided to qualified participants from a grant provided by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Contact Bret Dale at 563-326-1333, ext. 110 or email: bdale@rivermusicexperience.org for details.
The Mississippi Valley Blues Society's annual Blues Festival will be July 5 and July 6 at LeClaire Park in Davenport.
Lee Van Harris from Chicago, dances with his daughters, Nia 6, Leah 5 and Keah 4, Saturday Feb. 27, 2010, to the music of EllisKell and the Myers Brothers on the stage of the River Music Experience during activities during Preschool at RME.
Musician Ellis Kell entertains Wednesday at the i wireless Center to promote the One State Together in the Arts Conference to be held June 23-25 at the Moline arena. About 250 artists will come together for the event. Larry Fisher, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The late Ellis Kell spoke highly of the Pleyel double-grand piano when it was housed for a couple of years at the downtown Davenport River Music Experience, where Kell was director of programming and community outreach.
Curt Beason, former project counsel for Rejuvenate Davenport and musician Ellis Kell, sing a duet, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, during the 25th anniversity gala for Rejuvenate Davenport and to honor its founder and former president Don Decker, in the Gold Room at the Hotel Blackhawk.
Dave and Sylvia Carson, of Muscatine, dance to the Ellis Kell Band during a blues festival in the street on Iowa Avenue in front of the Missipi Brewing Company. The music was part of many free events Saturday during the Healthy Living Festival on Saturday.
Whoozdads? are Ellis Kell, Tony Hoeppner, John Burchett and Terry Hanson.
