'Signals' sculpture and wall-mounted works exhibit opens Aug. 21 at Quad City Arts, Rock Island
A new exhibit featuring sculptures and wall-mounted works on paper will be on exhibit at Quad City Arts on Aug. 21 through Oct. 9.

"Signals" is a collaboration of sculptor Matthew Boonstra, of Charleston, Ill., and printmaker Alan Pocaro, of Champaign, Ill, according to a news release. It also will feature original prints by Elizabeth Powell, of Iowa City.

In the pieces, the artists explore what it means to communicate in an era dominated by technology that promises to enable deeper, more meaningful sharing, but instead, can provide just the opposite, the release states.

Due to travel restrictions, Boonstra will show three sculptures in the gallery, as well as several more online at quadcityarts.com/galleries.html.

Powell combines a few printmaking techniques in her work to create abstract shapes by drawing and redrawing things she sees, including the female form, until they are barely recognizable, the release states. She references jewelry, wallpaper and other decorative arts to create statements about feminist issues. 

The Quad City Arts Gallery, at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit quadcityarts.com.

