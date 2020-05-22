Signs of arch work for second I-74 span

Another sign of progress is visible in the construction zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge.
Workers Friday were disassembling one of the two blue/green towers on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, indicating the westbound arch is free-standing.
The 200-foot-tall towers have been in place for more than a year. They are used to anchor cable stays, which helped hold the arch segments in place and guide them toward each other from opposite sides of the river as they were raised.
Next, the towers and other temporary framework will be moved downstream, where they will serve the same purpose for the new eastbound, Illinois-bound, arch.
Meanwhile, the hangers that will suspend the Iowa-bound span's flooring system to the arch also are being installed.
"Each hanger is connected to the floor with a pin and to the arch with a threaded nut," said said George Ryan, I-74 Corridor Manager, Wood Environmental & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. "Without piers beneath to support it, the arch floor must be supported from above."
In all, 108 hangers will be connected from the arch to the steel floor sections to support the weight of the roadway, Ryan said.
The lead bridge contractor, Lunda Construction, is preparing the six pieces of the arch-floor system for delivery to the bridge, he said, adding the raising of the driving deck is expected to begin in late June or early July.
Earlier this month, the keystone segments of the westbound arch were raised, signaling its completion. The Iowa-bound span is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the this year, putting it more than a year behind schedule.
While officials from the DOT have said Lunda likely will benefit from the experience of having built one of the arches, it doesn't necessarily signal that the Illinois-bound span will be finished faster.
The bike and pedestrian lane that will be added to the eastbound span will make it heavier, and the arch segments must be able to accommodate the weight. Plus, access to the eastbound span will be more challenging, given that it is located between the existing bridge and new westbound span.
