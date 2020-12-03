Sikh community slowly growing in the Quad-Cities

“We realize that our teachings and our values are not going to come outside this environment,” Jasdeep said. “So it’s our parents, our moms and dads sat us down and taught us our prayers. It was coming to this environment and having them say, ‘sing the hymns with the singers, and you’re not getting up from here, you’re not going to go outside and play you’re going to sit here with the congregation and listen.’

“That taught us the discipline of sitting, and not sitting and twiddling our thumbs and being on an iPad and doing all that stuff,” Jasdeep said. “This environment is highly necessary for people to maintain their values otherwise you go out there and you’re going to always want to do what others are doing and this just doesn’t hold value.”

Anju said that, “We hear it from our parents all the time; ‘Say your prayers, don’t be lazy.’”

Anju said that the people who come to the United States come for one reason: Opportunity.

“It’s the opportunity to have what you can’t have back home,” she said. “In India and these third-world countries there’s corruption, socialism, capitalism, and caste systems that will not allow you to be affiliated with other castes.”