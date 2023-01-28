Silent films to Buddy Holly, Capitol Theatre ran gamut

When Davenport’s Capitol Theatre opened Christmas Day 1920, it wasn’t just a place to show movies; it was a palace.

Everywhere one looked within its cavernous, domed interior, there was a piece of plaster ornamentation. Scallops. Bands of garland. Fluted pillars, topped by leaves and scrolls. Rosettes. Rows of egg and dart molding. Wreaths, ovals, arches, medallions. Faux opera boxes.

Scenes of blue skies, green trees and men and women in flowing dress were painted on canvas, affixed to the curvature of the dome.

Six bronze and crystal chandeliers glowed with light.

And with 2,500 seats, the theater also was the largest in Iowa and the first with air-conditioning.

“Words are inadequate to describe it,” a newspaper reporter wrote after opening night.

Today, most Quad-Citians likely are unaware of the spectacular artwork hidden within the theater that is tucked into the northeast corner of the Kahl Building at 3rd and Ripley streets. As for the theater’s storied past or its place as a community fixture when downtown was all there was, that too, is likely little-known.

In addition to showing movies, the theater hosted live stage shows, circuses with elephants, vaudeville acts and Holy Week services.

It was a place where patrons were allowed to sleep overnight during July 1936 to escape the sweltering heat of their homes.

It was a place where Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson, “the Big Bopper,” appeared on Jan. 29, 1959, five days before their deaths in a plane crash in northwest Iowa. Admission to their concert was $1.50.

The space also hosted lectures, Palmer College graduations, a Rotary convention and an Armistice Day celebration. In 1930, a fashion show revealed the latest designs from Paris, London, New York and Palm Beach. Winners of an essay contest titled “Why I Want a GE Refrigerator” were announced from its stage. Results of the 1932 presidential race between Franklin Roosevelt and Herbert Hoover were flashed on a special screen during a movie. Promotions for the sale of war bonds were held in the ‘40s.

For large events, the Capitol was the place to go. Everybody knew the Capitol.

Closing; National Register listing

But time moved on. In March 1977, the company holding the lease announced that the theater was closing. The space was too large and too expensive to operate. Attendance lagged. Television had long provided another avenue of entertainment, and movie-goers were flocking to new theaters outside of the downtown.

The Quad-City Times noted that at one time or another, there had been nine movie houses on Davenport’s 3rd Street. The Capitol was the last.

As if that weren’t bad enough, the following year a St. Louis-based company announced that it had bought out the remainder of the previous operator’s lease and would begin showing Triple XXX movies.

“Oh the shame of it,” crowed an editorial in the Quad-City Times.

Kahl building owners bought a big ad saying they didn’t know about these plans until they read about them in the newspaper. They said the previous operator needed written permission to sub-lease the space. They filed for an injunction to block the showing and, ultimately, the porn plans were dropped.

No sooner had the dust settled than headlines announced the Capitol would be “reborn” as a Christian teaching and entertainment center operated by a Missouri-based non-profit. After about six months, “The Happy Place” closed due to “response and attendance less than anticipated.”

Four months later, in November 1980, a Texas-based concern began showing Spanish-language films. That, too, failed.

Through its history, various renovations were undertaken; the theater was “re-seated” at least three times, carpet was replaced, walls were re- painted, lighting was changed. Projects were reported in 1934, 1953, 1968, 1970, 1973, 1991 and 2002.

While news of the Capitol often made its way into print, an unreported event that occurred in 1983 ultimately would turn out to be one of the most significant of all.

That was the year the Kahl Building, and the theater inside, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, administered by the National Park Service. Built by Henry “Hummer” Kahl, the 10-story, steel frame building covered in terra cotta and stone was patterned after the Chicago School of Commercial Architecture. It provided 184 office suites as well as retail shops and a restaurant.

More than an honor, listing would, in the future, make renovation work eligible for various tax credits as a way of financing the work. In time, National Register designation would be a deal-maker.

Donation to Scott Community College

Meantime, theater uses during the 1980s included performances by Marycrest College and its Performing Arts Series, some movies, concerts by the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Society and the Jack Morgan Orchestra and Broadway shows brought in by the nonprofit Broadway Theatre League.

Fans of theater organs — a Cedar Rapids organization and the Quad-Cities Chapter of the American Theater Organ Society — began sponsoring organ concerts and working on repair of the Capitol’s Wicks organ.

The 1990s brought legalized gambling to Davenport, with John Connelly leading the way with his riverboat on the Davenport levee. To further entertain the thousands of tourists predicted to flock to the area, he signed a three-year lease for the Capitol and renamed it the Capitol Celebrity Theatre, featuring country-western entertainment. The lineup for June 1991 included the Gatlin Brothers, Tanya Tucker, the Smothers Brothers, Roy Clark, Brenda Lee, Ronnie Milsap and Ricky Skaggs.

That reincarnation lasted about a year.

In 1994, the family of former Davenport Bank & Trust Co. chairman V.O. Figge and heirs of the Kahl family donated the Kahl Building to the Scott Community College Foundation. Former offices would be renovated for classrooms, providing a downtown location to augment the district’s main campus on Belmont Road in Bettendorf. At the time of the donation, the foundation said it had plans to restore the theater.

During the 2000s, the Capitol was used for local theater productions, a gospel music festival, Quad-City Arts’ Visiting Artists, the Chordbuster Barbershop Chorus and Quartet, Ballet Quad-Cities, the Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Jazz Festival, the U.S. Coast Guard Band, Scott Community College GED graduations, lectures, poetry readings, a dance contest, a Quad-City Chamber of Commerce meeting, an Iowa Outstanding Teen Pageant, and a David Copperfield magic show.

In 2008, Lon Bozrath, a music promoter and former director of the River Music Experience (now Common Chord), announced a partnership involving his company, NVents, Scott Community College and the City of Davenport for the renovation and promotion of the theater as a showcase for local dance, theater and opera.

He proposed a $2.4 million renovation that would address the building’s aging plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems as well as renovate the concession and restroom areas, provide new dressing rooms and repair crumbling plaster.

Sufficient money failed to materialize and the theater closed again in 2010.

Renovation plans, Part 2

About five years later, in 2014, Capitol supporters heard news they had long been hoping for: Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (parent of Scott Community College) and Restoration St. Louis, owned by Amrit and Amy Gill, were teaming up on a $50 million plan for the downtown that included theater renovation.

The Gills had a sterling reputation as developers of the Hotel Blackhawk and the Forrest Block and they were working on a project called City Square, the buildings fronting 2nd Street between Main and Brady, bookended by the Putnam and Parker buildings.

Also part of the plan: a new Scott Community Urban Campus would be built downtown by renovating two former bank buildings fronting 3rd Street between Main and Brady, with a new, two-story connector addition between the two.

And once that was finished, the Kahl Building would be renovated into 80 apartments and the Capitol would get “new life as a luxury movie theater.”

That’s not how it ended up, though.

By 2017 there was a new developer for the Urban Campus, Sam Estep, former senior vice president for Restoration St. Louis, who had left the company to start his own.

And college officials said that no final decision had been made on a developer for the Kahl; maybe EICC would redevelop it on its own.

The Urban Campus held a ribbon-cutting on June 7, 2018, and one week later Eastern Iowa Community College District Downtown Campus Foundation sold the Kahl Building for $2 million to Jim N. Bergman, of JNB Capitol Building, Bettendorf, with Chris Ales as the project manager.

Don Doucette, EICC chancellor at the time, said “construction costs have risen and federal tax credits needed to help finance the project would have reduced in value if construction did not begin this month.” The college was not in a position to start immediately but Bergman was, Doucette said. The $2 million would be used to pay down the debt on the new Urban Campus.

While some demolition work of non-historic materials did begin almost immediately, the guts of the rebuild took time.

Once this started, the Capitol remained closed to all shows. When it reopens it will not be a movie theater.

Little more history, the organ

The first movie shown at the Capitol was “The Man Who Lost Himself,” starring William Faversham. About 10,000 people paid the .33 cents for admission. The theater’s 2,500 seats were spread among the floor and two balconies. The top balcony was closed years later and remains closed.

A staff of 40 was hired to keep the place running: three maids, five janitors, two organists, the 15-piece orchestra and its conductor, three ticket sellers, two motion picture operators, eight ushers, a doorman, a footman, a manager and an assistant manager.

In the beginning, films were silent, so an organ with numerous sound effects was installed to accompany the action. The Capitol also had an orchestra pit that could be raised and lowered for 15 musicians, some of whom had been lured away from the Tri-City Symphony Orchestra.

In 1928 the original organ, a Moeller, was replaced with a superior Wicks for $30,000.

The timing, though, was off. Just a few years after it was installed, the silent film era came to a close. Movies got sound (called “talkies”) and the organ no longer was needed.

In the 1970s through the early 1990s, theater organ groups sponsored concerts and raised money to make repairs. Newspaper stories document several such projects.

In 2000, the Quad-City Times reported a $75,000 restoration “of the world’s only Wicks Theater organ still in its original home.”

In 2006, when the Kahl was being used as an education center, the Scott Community College Foundation stepped into the role of organ caretaker, and the Wicks was removed for rehab. This work was expected to take a year, depending on fund-raising. Among donations was a grant from the Regional Development Authority.

“The organ is something many Quad-City residents have very fond memories of,” a foundation representative said.

But renovation stalled.

At present, the organ itself sits to the right of the stage where it was placed in 1928. But its parts — pipes and other pieces that make it work — are in storage. Developers have no plans to try to put it back together because it is cost prohibitive. “I’ve heard anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000,” Ales said.

Compiled from Quad-City Times archives and documents from the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library.