Silvis aldermen vote to institute a blog to communicate with residents

Silvis aldermen voted to approve the hiring of a professional writer to manage and maintain a blog the city wishes to use to communicate with residents via social media.

The vote took place at the council’s Nov. 4 meeting. Alderman Tony Trulson, 1st Ward, was the lone no vote.

Silvis City Administrator Jim Grafton said via email about the blog that, “We sense there is a strong use of social media and wanted to use the blog as another way to communicate with our Silvis residents and business owners.

“Many times a news story does not have the space to tell more about the business/owner,” he said. “This platform, we feel, will allow a way to get to know each other.

“What really got it going was the lockdown and message to stay home and social distance,” Grafton said. “We think this will help keep residents engaged in our city events and with current events as well as human interest stories.”

