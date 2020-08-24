Silvis approves two fire department related expenditures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Silvis City Council improved its fire department with a couple of 6-0 votes on Aug. 18.

On a night where many heaped praise on the fire, police and public works departments for their work during the Aug. 10 storm, the fire department also received the approval for expenditures of $8,351.59 for repair work for Fire Engine No. 4661 and another $11,855 for PPE purchases.

The fire engine needed repairs for a fuel and oil leak, ETR valve and air compressor replacements.

The items needed for PPE are more traditional protection needed for firefighters to do their jobs. They included 32 flashlights, three spanner wrenches, five pairs of gloves, four bunker coats and two pairs of pants, a pair of boots and two helmet lights.

“It’s the normal wear-and-tear items that firemen need in order to equip the new recruits,” said Jim Grafton, city administrator and public works director. There are five new recruits.

The City Council also approved an amendment to the Quad-City Enterprise Zone intergovernmental agreement to add territory to the Quad-City Enterprise Zone as well as passing an ordinance doing the same thing.