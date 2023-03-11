Silvis Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief John Winters announced Saturday that the boil order in place after a water main break has been lifted.

The water main broke Friday and was repaired by Silvis public works crews.

A boil order was put in place for 24 hours.

Winters said that for about a year-and-a-half, the water main that broke has had low water pressure and was due in part because Silvis had not been using the water tower.

When Silvis switched to Moline water on Wednesday, the water tower was once again used, he said. Due to the elevation of the tower, the water pressure naturally increased which could have led to the break.

"This break was in no way caused by the water that the city receives from Moline,” Winters said.