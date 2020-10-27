Silvis citizens to vote on keeping Civil Service Commission

Preston Smith, a city employee in his 26th year with the Public Works Department, thinks it’s fine as is.

"What (a change) is going to do is prevent the departments from getting the very best employees that they possibly can," said Smith, a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). "We get the highest quality employees. We get longevity out of those employees. We have a little bit of a harder time, especially in Public Works, getting quality employees.

"Our wage package if you take it across the trades that apply to it, we are far below. What we do have with the testing is it allows for the best and brightest to get hired in the first place, and they can be trained.

"The tests are fair and certified by the commission," he added.

Nelson knows some current city employees are against voting it out.

“Some of the employees think that we are trying to bust the union,” he said. “But that's not the case. If you tell me today that I need to hire a new guy for the public works department, by the time we get a list, do all the testing and everything, that’s six weeks. It’s just not the way it’s done.