Silvis citizens to vote on keeping Civil Service Commission

Besides voting for a president, a U.S. representative and a senator, Silvis residents will have one extra choice on their ballot — whether or not to do away with the Civil Service Commission.
The three-person commission, appointed by the mayor and serving three-year terms, is used for hiring full-time employees in the city and has been lamented at numerous council meetings throughout the year. Finally, it was agreed last May to put the issue on the ballot for Election Day.
The question on the ballot reads: “Should the City of Silvis continue to use the Civil Service Commission to hire staff instead of hiring them directly to fill open positions with the City? Yes or no."
Most city supervisors prefer it is done away with, City Clerk Jim Nelson said.
Nelson said the problem with civil service in current times is when you need something, you need it right now.
“It’s a little archaic. It takes anywhere from 6-8 weeks to get somebody hired because they have to go through the listing and then the testing and stuff like that,” Nelson said. “It just doesn't work.”
The Silvis Civil Service Commission currently consists of three members: Charles Cervantes, Rita Trulson and James A. Grafton, father of the city administrator. It has regular meetings held on an as needed basis as determined by the commission. The hiring supervisor also has a vote.
Preston Smith, a city employee in his 26th year with the Public Works Department, thinks it’s fine as is.
"What (a change) is going to do is prevent the departments from getting the very best employees that they possibly can," said Smith, a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). "We get the highest quality employees. We get longevity out of those employees. We have a little bit of a harder time, especially in Public Works, getting quality employees.
"Our wage package if you take it across the trades that apply to it, we are far below. What we do have with the testing is it allows for the best and brightest to get hired in the first place, and they can be trained.
"The tests are fair and certified by the commission," he added.
Support Local Journalism
Nelson knows some current city employees are against voting it out.
“Some of the employees think that we are trying to bust the union,” he said. “But that's not the case. If you tell me today that I need to hire a new guy for the public works department, by the time we get a list, do all the testing and everything, that’s six weeks. It’s just not the way it’s done.
“There’s always the naysayers that think that this is some sort of a power grab or that we are trying to take control of how we hire people,” Nelson said. “The problem is all the other communities that don't have it. There has to be a reason. Why are we the only community that has it?”
Smith understands that the city wants to hire people quickly but he cautions, "Sometimes haste makes waste. And I think that sometimes that's what we need to realize that the Civil Service (Commission) prevents (that). Just getting bodies in the door is not always the right thing."
The current setup puts that supervisor at a disadvantage with the people making the decision usually never having to work with the person that is chosen, Nelson noted.
People who apply, pass a test and get an interview are on a rated list for two years, but in today’s world that list can get outdated pretty quickly, Nelson said, adding most people can’t wait that long for a new job.
“It’s holding us back from getting good quality employees.” he said. “Speed things up and still be able to get the most qualified possible candidate.”
Smith disagrees.
"There's a lot of qualified people looking for work right now," he said, adding that he thinks the commission should always be creating a new list.
The reason it takes a ballot referendum to negate the commission is that’s what created it long ago.
Nelson is uncertain he and the city’s leaders will get their way.
“You never know about a referendum,” he said, calling a victory a 50/50 proposition.
Smith thinks it will be close.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.