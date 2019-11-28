Silvis' City Administrator Jim Grafton is born to run and work

But there’s more.

“He always seems ready to get things done and work hard and he’s very easy to get along with most of the time,” Lohse said. “You can tell him your situation and he will work to solve it and come up with something.”

City clerk Jim Nelson has worked alongside Grafton for 11 years. Grafton’s humility strikes him.

“That’s the No. 1 thing about Jim Grafton is that he wants to do what's best for the citizens with as little controversy as possible,” Nelson said. “He’s a very humble person and he doesn’t have an ego. It's just ‘how am I going to do this at the best possible price and for the citizens of Silvis?”

“He’s a good man,” adds Nelson, echoing Lohse. “For me, for the last 11 years, he has really made this job a joy. ‘What can I do to help you?’ He was so easy.”

'I was struggling just to be able to run'

Eighteen months ago Jim Grafton, father of four grown children and seven grandkids, and a man who has completed nine Boston Marathons, about 30 marathons total, and 36 Bix 7s, had the surprise of a lifetime. It really began about two years ago when he and Lynn were vacationing in Florida.