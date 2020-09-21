Silvis city administrator Jim Grafton to run for mayor

He offered no criticism of current Mayor Matt Carter, who it’s expected he would face in the Democratic primary. Carter could not be reached for comment Monday. He has not announced yet if he is running again.

Grafton said his own main goals are to keep Silvis safe, continue its great tradition of public service to residents and commercial entities and lead the city with compassion.

“I’ve tried to instill in my guys to go above and beyond what’s expected,” he said referring to public works employees. He wants the city to keep growing but also continue to meet with residents regarding their complaints about things like drainage ditch issues, neighbor problems, and the like.

Among his goals is to also not raise taxes, and even lower property taxes, if possible.

He paused when asked about his greatest accomplishments as city administrator, citing the teamwork of the city council as a key for Silvis success, but finally pointing to various residential developments such as Glenridge West, Glenridge Farms, Semri Park and Deer Valley Apartments.

“Families (moving to Silvis) will spur interest in commercial development,” he said.